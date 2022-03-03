 VIDEO: Penn State Football Asst. AD of Performance Enhancement Chuck Losey talks offseason
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-03 16:50:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Nittany Nation TV: PSU Asst. AD of Performance Chuck Losey talks offseason

Heather Weikel
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State Football's Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement or better known as the team's strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey spoke with the press today to talk about his promotion, which freshmen have caught his eye and much more.

