Nittany Nation TV: Weekly PSU Wrestling call w/Sanderson & Bartlett

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and wrestler Beau Bartlett spoke with the media about the program's recent matches.

Starting with Bartlett, who's asked about the recent additions. Beau says that it shows that everyone in the program wants to be the best and that goes beyond just the 10 starters.

Asked about his weight, Bartlett says that he's not yet cutting weight but that he's at around 150 and just a workout away. Says his future is at either 141/149 but that he's getting more comfortable at the weight as matches go on.

Bartlett also made a nice little jab about being 143, says that contrary to popular belief he is a 149 right now. Adds that he believes he has something like a 94 percent finish rate when he gets to legs, he just needs to get there more often.

Bartlett saying a lot of what we've heard, in that each match is a learning experience for him after not getting a redshirt year.

On a national dual tournament: It's cool for the hype, but you tend to get those in the Big Ten already and that they're getting most of the top teams with the current schedule.

Bartlett notes that he loves the big matches and that he's working on getting his energy up to that same level against some of the less heralded opponents either in duals or tournaments.

Bartlett says that when he sees criticisms, he'd say that they should look at his first 20-25 matches in comparison to a number of other guys who have had elite careers.

Asked about his style, Bartlett is saying that he's working on being more aggressive and it's something that he and coaches have discussed.

Bartlett notes that the weight decisions are generally left up to the wrestlers and that he's the one who first decided to go up. Says that he's really enjoyed lifting and the process of getting bigger. Adds that the coaching staff encourages everyone to be ready to go if they're called upon to go in a dual or a tournament.

On to Cael: "The name of the game is competing. As a staff that's what we do is compete." Adds that they want to keep everything in perspective, but that the wrestlers know that they're there to compete.

Asked whether there are any hard feelings from kids pushed out of the lineup, Cael says that everyone knows they have an opportunity to compete and win the spot and that they understand that. Also adds that Hildebrandt was a done deal and then it wasn't and then was again. Also notes that Berge's decision happened pretty quickly.

Berge just arrived on campus on Sunday and started classes yesterday. Practice is today at 1:30/3 and they'll speak with him and figure out what the plan is. Lots of questions yet to be answered.

Cael says that he enjoyed the NWCA National Duals when it was the Big Ten vs. everyone else. Also adds that he doesn't want to change the national championship format and enjoys the current tournament format.

On missing RBY/Nick Lee on Sunday: Cael says that they hoped they'd been through that in November but that it's an issue that's happening across the country. Says the flu season has been an issue on top of COVID this year and that it's worse than he's seen before.

Asked about Bartlett, Cael says he's just scratching the surface and that they'd like to see him in 10-9 matches even if he's losing right now because he'll get better faster. The staff believes he's getting better with each match. They want him trying stuff more often in matches.

Asked about Ceron Francisco at the NLWC, who was a workout partner for Kerkvliet to begin with. Cael says that he's gotten to know Ceron and that he's a "great guy." Says that he adds a big guy to the room with Eric Thompson leaving for ASU.

Lastly, asked about Beard's injury. No update yet, but apparently he's not yet been able to get evaluated. Says he'll be "good to go" here shortly, but you guys know to TIFWIW.