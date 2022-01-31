Nittany Nation TV: Weekly PSU Wrestling call w/Sanderson & Dean

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and wrestler Max Dean spoke with the media about the program's recent matches.

Asked about seniors coming back for an extra year, Cael says it's been tough for anybody and the world outside of wrestling. Says the was the NCAA handled everything has also presented a challenge re: some wrestlers not getting four chances and others getting five. Adds that there may be some fifth-year guys whose hearts aren't in it, but they think "how can I not do it?"

RE: Nick Lee's extra year specifically, apparently PSU was attempting to get a waiver for an extra year and they took that the whole way before rule change. Also says that wrestlers expected last year's NCAA Championship to be cancelled as well, which was difficult mentally.

On how the team wrestled vs. Iowa: We didn't wrestle poorly, it's just a tough environment and our team did what we needed to do to win and move on, but we have a different level we'd like to get to.

On pushing for more bonus points: It's just about competing and being the best you can be, because some times a one-point win is a great effort and sometimes a one-point loss is a great effort.

Asked about Bartlett's offense: He's just got to pull the trigger. He certainly has the ability to go do really well, and part of that would be to just go get that takedown.

"I think Terrell is close and we've seen with Tony that he's also close, it's just kind of getting over the edge there...we're not really set there yet." - On 157.

Asked about Gardner: He's playing with that idea (of returning), it's not really something where I can give you a concrete answers.

On Kerkvliet: I think obviously Greg will learn from that and hopefully we can make some adjustments next time around, but I'd say that's more a good job of his opponent of making him uncomfortable or comfortable really in those situations.

Adds that Greg was disappointed, but that Cass is one of the best guys in the country and that he believes he learned a few things he can put into play the next time around.