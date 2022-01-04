Nittany Nation TV: Weekly PSU Wrestling call with Cael Sanderson

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and wrestler Greg Kerkvliet spoke with the media about the program's recent matches in the Southern Scuffle and the team's upcoming matchups against Maryland (Saturday) and Indiana (Sunday).

-- We're set to be joined by Cael and Greg Kerkvliet here shortly ahead of weekend duals with Maryland and Indiana.

-- Asked about the duals and the scuffle, Cael says he wasn't overly pleased about the scuffle results but he's happy about the experience his team got at both events.

-- "Drew's been in the area for probably over a month." - Cael on the process of adding Hildebrandt. Says he's a really hard worker and a good addition to the roster. Says they want to get him competing as quickly as possible.

-- Asked if we'll see Hildebrandt this weekend, Cael says they'd like to get him to that point but they're not quite there yet. Sounds like it may be a week or so wait until he hits the lineup.

-- On Facundo: Alex wasn't very pleased with how he competed. He was able to get to the legs without big setups or creating angles, so he's got to create better angles on his shots and work on finishing quickly because if you don't you allow guys to get their hips in and create scrambles. Says he's not worried about Facundo being able to finish long-term.

-- Beard got back from Chattanooga last night and will see the doctor today. Says that they liked the way he performed and feel like he's continuing to get better. Adds they wanted to see 7 minutes in the final match just to see how that plays out.

-- On the battle at 157, Cael says he thinks they have three guys with a lot of potential. Feels that Negron needs more experience, while Joe and Terrell "just kind of need to get out of their own way." Adds that they're leaning toward Negron and that he just needs more time to compete.

-- On avoiding COVID amid the recent surge, Cael says he tells guys to be smart and pay attention to the things they're reading about and hearing about, but ultimately it's up the athletes.

-- On performances at Collegiate Duals, Cael praises Cornell for having not only depth, but "some superstar kids." Added that against ASU the team sort of answered the call and put in a "complete effort" from the whole team, whether it was guys getting bonus points or avoiding being majored.

-- On mentality toward competing and attitude, Cael says he wants his guys to be grateful and maintain the same attitude whether they win or lose.

-- On how the transfer portal has affected wrestling: "The NCAA 100 percent leans toward the student athlete. Is that good or bad? I guess that depends whether you're the coaching staff or the student athlete."

-- Sort of shirks the question a bit beyond that, but notes that he's "old school" regarding commitments.