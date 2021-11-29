Nittany Nation TV: Weekly Wrestling call with Sanderson and Bravo-Young

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and star wrestler Roman Bravo-Young spoke about their quick start to the season.

NEWS/NOTES.....

Asked about the Hildebrandt rumors, Cael says he doesn't believe he can discuss it at this time.

On the intermittent early season schedule, Cael says they're excited to compete but that the light schedule early on allows them to prepare properly for competition. Says that this weekend's duals are big and they're excited to take on two in-state rivals.

On weight maintenance over the holidays: They know what they want to do, but we have a lot of confidence and trust in our wrestlers,. But we value them have time with families and we'll always put that first, even if it sets us back a little bit.

On the Suriano move/B1G balance: I think it's exciting, not exactly surprising. There are several teams that can win the conference tournament, national tournament, and that's why we do this.

On 157: At this point, Terrell earned that spot. He's going to be a lot more competitive than maybe people think just because he had a rough match. Also mentioned that Barraclough had the flu that went through the football team previously. Mentioned a couple other guys are competing for the spot. Says he think Barraclough will surprise some people given time.

Asked about Kerkvliet's development, Sanderson says that he's going to improve a lot with each match and that he's not wrestled a ton in folkstyle since his senior season of HS. Adds that he's working hard to get better on the mat and from the top position.

On Hall/Cenzo getting coaching jobs: Both of those guys have kids their age still competing. Jokes that he didn't show them everything he knows, but that he's happy to see those kids accomplish their goals and pursue their dreams.

RBY on now: Asked about Thanksgiving break, Bravo-Young said he didn't get home but it was a nice little reset. Says he's going to take the opportunity to go home over Christmas break.

On wrestling with enthusiasm: Bravo-Young says he likes the attention and it's part of the way he's wired. Says he wants to carry that forward into his career after PSU as well.

On the leapfrog move against Army: RBY says it's an in the moment thing that he doesn't really get a chance to practice. Says if he tried it in practice that coaches probably wouldn't be too happy.

Adding to the last comment, Bravo-Young says he sometimes looks back and impresses himself.