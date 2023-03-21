Penn State already holds four commitments in their 2024 recruiting class and from the sound of it, looks like they could be adding to their 2025 recruiting class sooner rather than later. Early next month, Penn State is set to host Rivals150 running back Kiandrea Barker out of Texas and things could be developing quickly there, so much so that we here at Nittany Nation have submitted a futurecast in favor of Barker landing with the Nittany Lions.

The Texas native recently released a top five of Florida State, Miami Mississippi, Mississippi State and Penn State, but only has one visit planned right now and that's to check out the Nittany Lions on April 8th. The trip to campus will mark his first ever visit to State College as he hopes to continue to build the already strong relationship he has with the staff. Stay tuned as Nittany Nation has you covered on Barker and everything else surrounding Penn State Football recruiting.

WHAT IS A FUTURECAST?