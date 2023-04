Penn State currently holds six commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, only one of which is from the state of Florida, but that could change soon as Nittany Nation has projected the Nittany Lions to land 2024 cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter , who visited campus this past weekend.

Since the 2020 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions have landed seven commitments from Florida including two in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Elliott Washington and King Mack. Not to mention transfer wide receiver Malick McClain was an IMG Academy product before his time at Florida State.

That being said, while Jon Mitchell is the first prospect from Florida to commit to the Nittany Lions the cycle, it surely doesn't look like it will be the last.

Mitchell's teammate and Mandarin, Belgrave-Shorter was on campus over the last several days in a visit that went super well for both parties. So much so that we have placed a FutureCast in for Belgrave-Shorter to land with the Nittany Lions. We wouldn't be surprised if a commitment comes sooner than later from him.