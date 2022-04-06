NN Pod. -- Breaking down the Rappleyea flip, transfer targets and more
The Keystone Sports Network welcomes Nittany Nation recruiting analyst Eric Lammers for his weekly segment talking Penn State Football recruiting.
This week, the guys talk about what went Into the flip of former Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea, the latest transfer portal visitors and much more.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.