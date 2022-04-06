 NN Pod. -- Breaking down the Rappleyea flip, transfer targets and more
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-06 18:46:59 -0500') }} football

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

The Keystone Sports Network welcomes Nittany Nation recruiting analyst Eric Lammers for his weekly segment talking Penn State Football recruiting.

This week, the guys talk about what went Into the flip of former Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea, the latest transfer portal visitors and much more.

