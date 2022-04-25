NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 ATH Conrad Hussey
Richie and Eric discuss the commitment of Penn State's 11th verbal commitment to the WeAre23 recruiting class in St. Thomas Aquinas High School (FL) athlete Conrad Hussey.
The two discuss how the decision came about, what this means for the rest of the 2023 class and if there could be another commitment on the way?
