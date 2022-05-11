NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 ATH Ejani Shakir
Richie and Eric discuss the commitment of Penn State's 12th verbal commitment to the WeAre23 recruiting class in Winslow Township High School (NJ) athlete Ejani Shakir.
The two discuss how the decision came about, what this means for the rest of the 2023 class and if there could be another commitment on the way?
