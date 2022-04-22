NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 DE Jameial Lyons
Richie and Eric discuss the commitment of Penn State's 10th verbal commitment to the WeAre23 recruiting class in Roman Catholic High School (PA) defensive end Jameial Lyons.
The two discuss how the decision came about, what this means for the rest of the 2023 class, who could be next and will this start a pipeline to Roman Catholic?
