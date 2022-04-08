NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2023 QB Marcus Stokes
Richie and Eric discuss the commitment of Penn State's ninth commit of the WeAre23 class in Nease High School (FL) quarterback Marcus Stokes.
They discuss how the decision came about, what this means for the class moving forward and who could be next? They also take an early look into Penn State's 2023 quarterback class as well.
