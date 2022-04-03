NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to PSU flipping four-star TE Andrew Rappleyea
Nittany Nation publisher Richie Schnyderite and recruiting analyst Eric Lammers go one on one offer their reaction to the news of Penn State Football flipping the commitment of four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea away from the likes of Michigan.
The guys also talk about who could be next for the WeAre23 class, an interesting transfer portal visitor and more.
