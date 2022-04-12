NN Pod. -- Instant Reaction to PSU landing transfer edge Demeioun Robinson

 PODCAST: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football landing transfer edge Demeioun Robinson
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 10:32:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Richie and Clay discuss the commitment of Penn State's third transfer portal addition this offseason, as they have now landed former Maryland four-star edge rusher Demeioun Robinson on Tuesday morning.

They discuss how the decision came about, what this means for the defensive line heading into 2022? They also talk about the latest going on in spring ball and more.

