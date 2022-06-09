NN Pod. -- PSU hosts a top DL recruit, possible commit coming?
The Keystone Sports Network spoke with Nittany Nation recruiting analyst / publisher Richie Schnyderite to talk about the latest on Penn State Football recruiting, recently hosting the top defensive tackle recruit, a potential wide receiver commit and more.
