NN Pod. -- The latest on Penn State Football recruiting with Eric Lammers
Nittany Nation once again welcomes Eric Lammers to the podcast to break down all things Penn State Football recruiting in the 2023 class and beyond.
The guys talk about the latest on two transfer portal visitors who were on campus last weekend, a Michigan commit who also visited recently, who will be on campus for Saturday's practice and finally who the staff thinks could commit next to the Nittany Lions.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.