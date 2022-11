The Maryland Terps try to bounce back from a sloppy showing against Wisconsin last week, as Penn State tries to keep the hopes alive for a New Years 6 Bowl at the end of the season.

This chippy rivalry looks to add another great matchup in the history books. Will Chop Robinson have a game changing play against his former team to help the Nittany Lions prevail? Will Taulia Tagovailoa be the better QB on Saturday in Happy Valley?

Our own Josh Taylor is joined by Sam Jane from the Terrapin Sports Report to breakdown the matchup, and how both teams can make a difference in the game.