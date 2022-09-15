The Nittany Lions are 2-0 with a win at Purdue and a big home win last week against Ohio last week. Meanwhile, Auburn is also 2-0 as well, but hasn't impressed yet with a wins over Mercer and a close call at home against San Jose State.

Penn State is finally ranked in the Top 25 polls and now looks to boost their resume with another big road win as they travel to Auburn for the orange out.

Now the Tigers love to play up to their opponents, and will look to avenge the loss at Beaver Stadium last year where Penn State held on to win by a final score of 28-20.

After watching some of the tape, you can see Auburn loves to run the ball and has a very limited passing game, but they will have to do something in order to try and score on this Penn State defense.

Will Penn State's front seven be able to stop RB Tank Bigsby and all the rushing weapons that the Tigers have? Can Nick Singleton have another big game like he did last week? End of the day the Nittany Lions will have to force TJ FInley to throw the ball and get turnovers while setting up their own offense. End of the day, I have Penn State winning this one by a score of 34-20.