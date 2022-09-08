Penn State Football comes home after a gutsy win at Purdue last Thursday to take on the Ohio Bobcats.

This Penn State vs Ohio matchup is one that the Nittany Lions need to take advantage of before traveling to Auburn next week. Ohio is an offensive team that can move the ball and have big plays lead by their very experienced QB and WR corp.

Now the Nittany Lions gave up some big plays in the passing game last week, and looks to tighten things up. I'm looking for an aggressive defense that gets after the QB and creates turnovers.

Penn State already has a lot of young contributors, and looks to add more this game. This is a game where QB Drew Allar can also get more in game reps like he did last week.

What's your predictions for the game, and things you're watching for?