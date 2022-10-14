The No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan this Saturday to take on the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. This is the first big matchup in the Big Ten, with all the implications for how the season can finish. Both teams come into this matchup undefeated with stout defenses ready for battle.

Now both teams have standout running backs as Michigan's Blake Corum has been on a tear this season, but the duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have made their presence known as well.

Which defense will make the most plays on Saturday and give their offense the chance to score? Will it be the veteran Sean Clifford's game experience that pushes Penn State to win, or will JJ McCarthy rise to the occasion?