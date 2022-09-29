No. 11 Penn State looks to go 5-0 this week as they are set to face off against a Northwestern team that's fresh off their third loss in a row. Will the Nittany Lions be locked in or too focused on the bye week ahead to prep for the upcoming Big Ten divisional matchup versus Michigan?

On the flip side, the Wildcats are looking to find some consistency from quarterback Ryan Hilinski, but he will have his hands full this weekend with a stout Penn State defense. Will the PSU secondary continue to get turnovers and pass breakups this weekend?

Northwestern also has seen some serious struggles with their run defense, which could make for a big showing from the freshmen running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Also in this week's episode, I'm joined by Wildcat Report publishger Louie Vaccher to break down the matchup at Beaver Stadium.