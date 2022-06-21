NN TV: Chatting it up with 2023 DB target Jaremiah Anglin
Class of 2023 cornerback target Jaremiah Anglin went one on one with Nittany Nation's own Alex Schmidt talking about how he got into football, updated his recruitment, upcoming visits to Penn State and Pittsburgh, when he plans on deciding and much more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board