 NittanyNation - NN TV: Chatting it up with 2023 DB target Jaremiah Anglin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 09:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

NN TV: Chatting it up with 2023 DB target Jaremiah Anglin

Alex Schmidt
IG -- @alex_interviews

Class of 2023 cornerback target Jaremiah Anglin went one on one with Nittany Nation's own Alex Schmidt talking about how he got into football, updated his recruitment, upcoming visits to Penn State and Pittsburgh, when he plans on deciding and much more.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Athletics FREE board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}