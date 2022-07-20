 NittanyNation - NN TV: Four-star LB Tony Rojas commits to Penn State, breaks down decision
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-20 13:46:24 -0500') }} football Edit

NN TV: Four-star LB Tony Rojas commits to Penn State, breaks down decision

Josh Taylor • NittanyNation
Staff Writer

Class of 2023, four-star linebacker Tony Rojas out of Fairfax, Virginia recently verbally committed to Penn State over the likes of Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

Nittany Nation was live from Fairfax High School for his commitment and also got Rojas' instant reaction following the decision.

