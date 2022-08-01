NN TV: Instant Reaction to Penn State offering 2023 QB Jaxon Smolik

After a standout performance at the Elite 11 recently and another impressive showing at Penn State on Friday, three-star quarterback Jaxon Smolik has landed an offer from Penn State.

Smolik is currently verbally commited to Tulane, but has gained a lot of intrest following the late addition to the Elite 11 and that may have changed his college projectory.

Our own Josh Taylor was on hand at Penn State Friday to watch Jaxon Smolik practice with other top talent in the country. Will Penn State be able to flip Smolik from Tulane?