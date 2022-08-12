 Instant Reaction to Penn State Football adding three-star WR Carmelo Taylor.
NN TV: Instant Reaction to PSU adding WR Carmelo Taylor

Josh Taylor • NittanyNation
Staff Writer

A day after losing TJ Parker in rhe 2023 class, Penn State gets a positive surpise with WR Carmelo Taylor committing to the Nittany Lions over South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Adding another WR was big for Penn State, especially after losing Yazeed Haynes to Georgia at the end of July.

Now the speedster WR out of Roanoke, VA makes that 5 of the top 7 players in the state of Virginia headed to Penn State for the 2023 class.

