Football season is finally here, and its time for a PennState vs Purdue preview! Week 0 was fun, but week one is here with a full slate of football.

Penn State will open the season with a Thursday night battle between Big Ten opponents with a lot of great matchups to watch.

The Nittany Lions travel to Purdue for the season opener in a Thursday night showdown.

— Will Penn State start strong in Sean Clifford's last dance?

— Will Aiden O'Connell show why he is a top 3 QB in the Big Ten.

Tune in to see who has the advantage is certain position groups, and how I see this one finishing.