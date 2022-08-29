News More News
NN TV: Josh Taylor breaks down the Purdue matchup

Football season is finally here, and its time for a PennState vs Purdue preview! Week 0 was fun, but week one is here with a full slate of football.

Penn State will open the season with a Thursday night battle between Big Ten opponents with a lot of great matchups to watch.

The Nittany Lions travel to Purdue for the season opener in a Thursday night showdown.

— Will Penn State start strong in Sean Clifford's last dance?

— Will Aiden O'Connell show why he is a top 3 QB in the Big Ten.

Tune in to see who has the advantage is certain position groups, and how I see this one finishing.

{{ article.author_name }}