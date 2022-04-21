NN TV: Lee, Tarburton and Hardy talks spring ball, preview Blue-White game
Penn State football running back Keyvone Lee, defensive lineman Nick Tarburton and cornerback Daequan Hardy met with the media today via zoom to talk about the team's development this spring, as well as preview this upcoming weekend's Blue-White game.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board