 Penn State football RB Keyvone Lee, DL Nick Tarburton and CB Daequan Hardy met with the media today.
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 12:46:34 -0500') }} football

NN TV: Lee, Tarburton and Hardy talks spring ball, preview Blue-White game

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State football running back Keyvone Lee, defensive lineman Nick Tarburton and cornerback Daequan Hardy met with the media today via zoom to talk about the team's development this spring, as well as preview this upcoming weekend's Blue-White game.

