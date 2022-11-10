Opening Statement:

I’m just proud of our guys for the second game in a row. How we played, the pace we played at, the maturity that we started the game with. That was the biggest thing that I talked to those guys about,is we want to be better every game we play. We want to get better. We don’t want to take any steps back, and I didn’t feel like we did that. We weren’t sharp the entire time. There were stretcheswhere we weren’t great. But, for the most part, these guys are playing really hard at both ends of the floor, and we’re getting contributions from a lot of different guys. 21 assists after having a big 24 the other night, when we share the ball like that, it’s contagious. We got a bunch of guys that can make plays off the dribble, that can shoot open threes. So, it opens up a lot of stuff for us.

Q: After not having his best scoring night last game, can you speak to the leadership of Camren Wynter, his ability to bounce back, and just going through the game and making the right adjustments?

A: It took me until maybe early December to sit down and talk to Pickett last year about playing a different way, playing a different style. Cam didn’t play great in either one of our scrimmages. So, I was like, ‘Hey, don’t wait until December. Let’s talk to him in early November.’ I think he’s been really aggressive. You saw that tonight. What you saw tonight is who he is. He’s a good scorer. Chelsea told me walking in that he hit that mark of 1500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in his career. That’s really impressive. There’s not very many people that have done it in the country, and we have another one on our team. That’s the kind of caliber of player he is.

Q: You guys have shot 68 threes over two games. As the season progresses, do you worry aboutbecoming too dependent on three as your main form of offense?

A: Nope, three is more than two. We got dudes that can really shoot it. A bunch of them, not just one. If people want to leave us open, we’re going to shoot as many as possible. Now, you saw itin the second half, they’re worried about it. We got to eight or nine or 10 pretty quickly in the game. So now they’re worries about it, which opened up driving lanes, which opened up guys attacking again. We made 16 and I can remember two or three possessionsthat we missedthat was just beautiful ball movement with dudes slinging the ball over the court and it gets to an open guy. He just misses it. I’m okay with that. That means we’re connected. That means we’re locked in offensively. That means we’re playing the right way, we’re sharing it. I’m okay with it.