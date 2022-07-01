NN TV: Penn "State" of the Program with former TE Adam Breneman

There's no offseason when it comes to football, and the season is quickly approaching for Penn State with news all along the way.

Nittany Nation's own Josh Taylor is joined by former All-American TE and CFB Analyst Adam Breneman to discuss what went wrong last year, another home run recruiting class, and the expectations for the 2022 season.

Penn State was 5-0 last season before dropping many close loses to end out the season, was it a case of misfortune, or much more? Coach Franklin has been recruiting his tail off in-state, and around the nation, just how special is this 2023 class? The BIG10 was hit with a BOMBSHELL today in the news of USC and UCLA joining in 2024, what implications does this have for the Penn State Football program? Is it BIG10 Champ or miss for Coach Franklin this season coming up? He has a veteran team loaded with extra young talent to push for a strong season in 2022. Subscribe to the channel for all Penn State Football news!