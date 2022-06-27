NN TV: Previewing the 2022 Penn State Football wide receiver room

On this position preview episode, we take a look at what Penn State fans can expect from the 2022 WR room which will look a lot different this season.

Jahan Doston is now in the NFL after being selected in the 1st round and joining the history of Penn State pros. The stage is now set for Parker Washington as the next guy up who scouts are already talking about as the next Draft pick out of Penn State. So what can we expect from Washington this season as the WR1?

The transfer portal is the new College Football Free Agency, and Penn State struck wide receiver gold. Graduate transfer Mitchell Tinsley put up some INSANE numbers last year and Penn State fans will love his game.