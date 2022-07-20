NN TV: Previewing the 2022 Penn State running back room

The 2021 results weren't what Penn State fans were hoping for in the running game. Josh Taylor takes a look at the offseason changes to the running back room, and why PSU fans should be excited for the product on the field this upcoming season.

Noah Cain transferring to LSU might be a slight blessing in disguise for the running back room as the door is open for Keyvone Lee to take a leap in his 3rd season. Big time recruits will be hitting the field running (literally) as Rivals' No. 2 overall running back in the 2022 Class and Gatorade National Player of the Year Nicholas Singleton will take on a big role right away. Another four-star recruit from the 2022 class joins the RB committee as Kaytron Allen out of IMG Academy adds himself as another weapon on this offense.

Will the 2022 RB room help balance out this offense and find it's big play-making ability again?