The Nittany Lions fans packed the away stadium and the performance on the field took any and all energy away from the home crowd.

Now in terms of the game, Penn State hit the ground running as they finished with 39 carries for 245 yards (6.3 avg) and five total rushing touchdowns against a pretty physical Auburn defense that prides themselves on winning in the trenches.

Coach Franklin said the offensive line would look much improved this offseason and so far it has looked just that. A great offensive line looks even better when it has a firecracker of a run game, especially with new additions Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Along with them, quarterback Sean Clifford did enough in the pass and run game himself to help lead the team to a road victory.

On the flip side, new DC Manny Diaz came into this game with a plan and stuck to it all four quarters. We saw the PSU defense shut down the run, get to the quarterback and cause turnovers. The Nittany Lions have A LOT of young contributors on that side of the ball as well that can change the game in a heartbeat and that will be big for this team all season long.

Next up, Penn State goes back home to host Central Michigan next Saturday. We will see how high in the AP Poll Penn State rises after this dominating win.