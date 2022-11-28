Penn State hosted the Michigan State Spartans in the last home game and regular season game of the year.

Michigan State put up a good fight for most of what was a much needed win to become bowl eligible, but Penn State found a way to cruise to the win behind the Nittany Lions defense and Sean Clifford. In his last ride at Beaver Stadium, Clifford was as efficient as can be and dropped a dime for his last ever touchdown in Happy Valley.

HC James Franklin also had a good day play calling in big situations and stuck with the run game to control the clock.

Josh Taylor talks about the game, and how the season came to an end. Subscribe to the channel for updates on Penn State's bowl game, and early signing day for the 2023 recruiting class!