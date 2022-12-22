National Signing Day is done and Penn State's commitments have signed their letters to be part of the future of the Nittany Lions program.

With that being said, Nittany Nation's Josh Taylor is joined by Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to discuss the WeAre23 Recruiting Class for Penn State.

Will Conrad Hussey turn in his letter to Penn State or is King Mack's teammate headed to the ACC? Adam has the latest updates on Hussey, with more updates to follow.

Tune in for in depth analysis on players that these guys have been around and spent time with.

Congrats to all of the high school players around the nation who have decided their future in college football.

