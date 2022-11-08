NN TV: What we learned from James Franklin Maryland press conference
Penn State coach James Franklin previewed this weekend's home matchup against Maryland during his weekly press conference.
Here's what we learned from Tuesday's presser....
PLAYERS OF THE GAME VS. INDIANA...
Offense: Freshmen RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton
Defense: Entire defensive line
Special teams: Redshirt senior K Jake Pinegar
DEVELOPMENTAL SQUAD PLAYERS OF THE WEEK...
Offense: Freshman WR Kaden Saunders, freshman OL Jim Fitzgerald
Defense: Redshirt freshman DE Davon Townley Jr and freshman LB Keon Wylie
Special teams: Redshirt freshman CB Jace Tutty
ON OFFENSIVE LINE INJURIES...
Franklin said that redshirt freshman lineman Landon Tengwall had surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Tengwall started the first five games of the season before getting injured during pregame warmups before the Michigan game.
Sophomore tackle Olu Fashanu is "week-to-week" with his injury, according to Franklin.
Franklin also said he hopes to have redshirt junior Caedan Wallace back this week against Maryland.
ON QB CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX...
"He's been phenomenal, he really has," Franklin said. He added, "those are tough conversations and tough decisions that have to be made."
Franklin also said that he hopes the redshirt freshman returns next year. He is currently the third quarterback on the depth chart before Sean Clifford and Drew Allar.
ON KOBE KING...
“Kobe’s been playing all year long, he’s getting more consistent each week. He did some really good things where the staff is excited about him and his future," Franklin said.
The redshirt freshman had a season-high eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against the Hoosiers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
