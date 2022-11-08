Here's what we learned from Tuesday's presser....

Penn State coach James Franklin previewed this weekend's home matchup against Maryland during his weekly press conference.

Franklin said that redshirt freshman lineman Landon Tengwall had surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Tengwall started the first five games of the season before getting injured during pregame warmups before the Michigan game.

Sophomore tackle Olu Fashanu is "week-to-week" with his injury, according to Franklin.

Franklin also said he hopes to have redshirt junior Caedan Wallace back this week against Maryland.