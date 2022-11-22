Penn State coach James Franklin previewed this weekend's home matchup against Michigan State during his weekly press conference. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's presser....

NOTES FROM THE PRESSER...

Players of the game vs Rutgers: Offense: RB Kaytron Allen Defense: LBs Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter Special teams: RB/KR Nick Singleton

Injury report: Franklin confirmed that wide receiver Parker Washington is done for the season with an undisclosed injury. Penn State's top receiver didn't travel to Rutgers last weekend and is officially shut down. Franklin said he doesn't know if Washington will return for next season, saying they haven't had those discussions yet. Franklin said that they expect OT Olu Fashanu (undisclosed) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (appendicitis) to return this season. "When that is? We'll see," Franklin said.

On Sean Clifford's future: Franklin said that quarterback Sean Clifford wouldn't be interested in coaching for Penn State or another team after his career ends. He explained how Clifford is already an entrepreneur and businessman and that this is the direction he's likely to go post-football.

On stepping up at receiver: With Parker Washington now out for the season, Franklin called on other receivers to step up to the plate. He specifically mentioned Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as players that will need to step up as starting receivers.