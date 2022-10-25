Coach James Franklin previewed the matchup in his weekly press conference. Here's what we learned:

Penn State got back in the win column with its 45-17 victory over Minnesota Saturday. It'll have a much tougher task this weekend as No. 2 Ohio State comes to town for a top 15 matchup at Beaver Stadum.

On Buckeyes to watch:

Franklin listed several key Ohio State players the team will be watching out for, including Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams and offensive lineman Dawand Jones

For Stroud, Franklin said said it would be difficult for the defense to prepare because it's difficult to replicate Stroud's play style for the defense to practice against.

On becoming an elite program:

Franklin was asked about how the program has changed and became more "elite" 2018, when Franklin declared during a press conference that his team was "a great team" but not an "elite team."

“A lot of things have changed since then. There’s things within our program where we’ve made significant progress and others we need to work in," Franklin said.

On fans booing Sean Clifford and the offense:

Following a 1st quarter interception, a rain of boos showered Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense. Franklin declined to comment on the fans or the players in that situation.

"I'm spending all of my energy on getting ready to play a really good Ohio State team, pouring all my energy into loving and supporting my players and staff," Franklin said.

On OL Bryce Effner:

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Bryce Effner is "getting starter-type reps." "He's playing both tackle and guard at a high level," Franklin said.

On 2022 commit Vega Ioane

Franklin said Penn State would like to redshirt offensive lineman recruit Vega Ioane for his freshman season.

The Graham, Washington, product expects to play along the interior and has ideal size at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds.



