Penn State coach James Franklin previewed this weekend's home matchup against Rutgers during his weekly press conference. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's presser....

Players of the game vs Maryland: Franklin announced Penn State's players of the game against the Terrapins Offense: RB Nick Singleton Defense: DE Chop Robinson, LB Abdul Carter Special teams: K Jake Pinegar

Things to improve on: Franklin wasn't fully satisfied with the 30-0 victory last week, especially the second half of the game. "I didn't feel like we truly played the second up to the same standard," Franklin said.

On cornerback Joey Porter Jr.: Star corner Joey Porter Jr. missed last week's contest against Maryland due to appendicitis. His status is unknown for this weekend against Rutgers.

Franklin said "we are expecting [Porter Jr.] back," but didn't specify a timeline for recovery.



On safety Ji'Ayir Brown: Franklin was asked about fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown. “I don’t think he’s getting enough conversation when it comes to awards. He’s playing his tail off and he makes his teammates better,” Franklin said.

On Johnny Dixon and other corners: Franklin had high praise for junior corner Johnny Dixon, who will see an increased role on defense with the injury to Porter Jr. "Johnny may be one of the most improved guys in our entire program," Franklin said. Franklin also touched on freshmen Cam Miller and Cristian Driver. Miller is "coming on," and for Driver, the team has discussed playing him on both offense and defense.

