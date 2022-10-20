There is no such thing as an easy opponent. Even though the St. Thomas Tommies only have one win and are unranked, the No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions knew that they had to play quality hockey.

Three goals in the second period propelled Penn State to a 6-2 win.

The start was not ideal for Penn State. The first 10 minutes were very sloppy and the Nittany Lions had a tough time neutralizing St. Thomas's speed.

The Lions also failed to capitalize on two power play chances, which only generated one shot. Furthermore, the Tommies had two short-handed opportunities due to the amount of shots they blocked. Liam Souliere was up to the task when the Tommies had those high-danger chances. He finished the night with 19 saves.

The best chance for Penn State came near the end of the first period when Danny Dzhaniyev passed the puck to a wide open Ben Schoen in the slot, but Tommies goaltender Aaron Trotter slid across to make the save.

Eventually, Penn State found its offense. Freshman Alex Servagno, who was listed as the extra skater in Thursday's contest, stole the puck behind the net and tossed it out in front to Ture Linden at the 5:28 mark of the first period. Servagno's assist was his first colligate point. He was given the "Thor Hammer", which is handed out after every win in the locker room.

"He really was a catalyst to start off an unbelievable forecheck for the goal and then a couple of big blocks and a couple big back-checks," head coach Guy Gadowsky said. "The team really, really appreciated that."