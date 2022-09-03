The nation’s No. 114 overall prospect spoke with Nittany Nation about his recent visit to campus for the Lasch Bash, upcoming visit plans and who else he is hearing from.

One of Penn State Football’s top targets in the class of 2024, quarterback Jayden Bradford out of IMG Academy has already been to campus a few times and is building up a pretty good bond with the staff.

“Penn State was really cool when I visited,” Bradtold told Nittany Nation. “I really liked the vibe there. You can tell the coaches really care about each other and the players too. I like their offense a lot and loved chopping it up with coaches, especially watching film and everything.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual threat quarterback was lucky enough to experience a game in Beaver Stadium last season, but this year he plans on attending the big game aka the Whiteout.

“I’m for sure going to try and get up there again for the Whiteout game,” said Bradford.

Now along with Penn State, Bradford has been hearing from a long list of different programs as he made the rounds this past spring and summer checking out schools.

“Louisville was great,” he said. “I really liked their staff and the vibes. Also Texas and LSU showed a lot of love to me, I really liked the vibes down there. NC state was great and South Carolina was fun as always. Being from there, it’s always great going there to visit. Overall I’m just very blessed with everything and working to get better every day.”

Bradford is in no rush to decide just yet, but a Fall decision isn’t out of the cards as quarterback recruiting tends to be moved up more and more each year.

Stay tuned for more on Bradford and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!