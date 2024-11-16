No. 4 Penn State trounces Purdue 49-10 to improve to 9-1

The Nittany Lions were led in the win by quarterback Drew Allar who was 17-for-19 in the game with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as star tight end Tyler Warren who had 190 total yards in the game and two touchdowns. Defensively, Abdul Carter led the Nittany Lions with five tackles including two tackles for loss.

The win improved the Nittany Lions record to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in Big Ten play. Since Penn State's loss to Ohio State two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions have outscored Washington and Purdue 84-16 and outgained the Huskies and Boilermakers 1,024 to 495.

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions for a second-straight weekend gave their fans an easy and relaxing viewing experience. The Nittany Lions completely dominated a helpless Purdue Boilermakers team in West Lafayette to the tune of 49-10.

The Nittany Lions set the tone out of the gate in Saturday's win, going 75 yards on their first drive on just nine plays before Drew Allar's first touchdown pass of the day came on a two-yard pass to Kaytron Allen at the goal line.

Penn State's offense would quickly extend their lead to two scores on their next drive. After being pinned deep at their 7-yard line on a strong punt from Purdue, the Nittany Lions would cut through the Boilermakers' defense like butter, needing 10 plays to 93 yards with the drive capped off by a Tyler Warren 15-yard touchdown reception.

Warren was a priority early on for the Nittany Lions in the game, getting six touches in the first quarter alone, totaling 81 yards. He would add another 46 yards in the second quarter before finishing off his day in the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run.

The Nittany Lions sensing that Saturday's game was going to be a lopsided one looked to get their backups in the game early on the Boilermakers' third drive of the game. Unsurprisingly, it would be one of the Boilermakers' most effective of the game, as they were able to garner 71 yards on 12 plays before settling for a field goal after that drive fizzled out in the red zone.

The Nittany Lions would quickly answer Purdue's lone scoring drive of the first half with another touchdown, this time Nicholas Singleton finding the endzone for the fourth time this season on a 10-yard run.

The junior tailback was effective on Saturday after leaving last weekend's game against Washington with an injury. Against Purdue, the Shillington, Pennsylvania native had seven carries for 40 yards. As a whole, the Penn State rushing attack was able to run all over Purdue, totaling 234 rushing yards on 34 carries, an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

Like in the first half, the Nittany Lions offense would get off to a fast start in the second half as Tyler Warren put an exclamation mark on his day with a 48-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat.

The first-string offense would finish off their day one drive later as Drew Allar threw a 46-yard touchdown to a wide-open Harrison Wallace in the endzone, extending Penn State's lead to 35-3. Beau Pribula would add on another touchdown on the Nittany Lions' ensuing possession, going 49-yards untouched.

The Boilermakers would finally find the endzone near the midway mark of the fourth quarter as tight end Max Klare was on the receiving end of a 20-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Ryan Browne.

The Nittany Lions would cap off their big day on their final drive as Beau Pribula would find wide-open freshman tight Luke Reynolds for a 24-yard touchdown, giving Saturday its final score of 49-10.

Pribula in relief of Allar had a very good day himself, completing 5-of-8 passing attempts for 58 yards and one touchdown through the air while also totaling 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground across five carries.