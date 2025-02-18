No. 5 overall prospect, OT Immanuel Iheanacho sets OV to Penn State

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle is considered the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland and the NO. 2 offensive tackle in the country.

The nation's fifth-best overall prospect, Georgetown Prep (MD) offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has set an official visit to Penn State. The premier offensive line target will be on campus from June 13 through the 15.

Penn State is among the top contenders for Iheanacho with other programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Oregon among the other top contenders. It will be interesting to see how the recruitment of Iheanacho continues to develop.

He currently has also set up official visits to Georgia for the weekend of May 30 and Maryland for the week of June 20.

Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon can all compete in the NIL space and while Penn State can be competitive, it would be tough to match any top offers from those four programs. That being said, Penn State can resell the development of recent first-round pick Olu Fashanu who shares a similar background to Iheanacho.

Here's what Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia had to say about Iheanacho's recruitment following the UA Next Media Day in December.

"The elite blocker admits Georgia had long been the No. 1 program on his list thanks to the old-school feel and style of the program from an offensive perspective. Now, however, it is the Oregon Ducks sitting atop the list for the five-star. Penn State and Tennessee are also high on Iheanacho's mind and all the programs mentioned are likely to get him back on campus this offseason. Alabama, Miami and others are also working to get more involved before a planned summer verbal commitment."

Penn State's 2026 recruiting class currently consists of nine commitments including six four-star commitments. The highest-ranked prospect of those commitments is high four-star offensive lineman Kevin Brown, the nation's 23rd-ranked prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle.