No.6 Penn State vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The No.6 Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road this weekend to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field as they look to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Wildcats enter this week with a 2-2 record after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend 37-34, erasing a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Satuday, September 30. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ryan Field (47,130)
TV: BTN (Mark Followill, Jake Butt)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/113/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 106-51
- Record at Penn State: 81-36
- Record against Northwestern: 2-
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Northwestern Wildcats - David Braun (1st year at Northwestern; 1st overall)
- Career Record: 2-2
- Record at Northwestern: 2-2
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades:
Series History: Penn State leads 15-5
|DATE
|LOCATION
|PENN STATE
|NORTHWESTERN
|
10/1/2022
|
State College, PA
|
17
|
7
|
10/7/2017
|
Evanston, IL
|
31
|
7
|
11/7/2015
|
Evanston, IL
|
21
|
23
|
9/27/2014
|
State College, PA
|
6
|
29
|
10/6/2012
|
State College, PA
|
39
|
28
|
10/22/2011
|
Evanston, IL
|
34
|
24
|
11/6/2010
|
State College, PA
|
35
|
21
|
10/31/2009
|
Evanston, IL
|
34
|
13
|
Latest betting lines/trends
As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 27-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats, with the over/under for the game set at 46. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark.
- Penn State is 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- Penn State has gone 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Northwestern
- The total has gone over in four of Northwestern's last five games
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
2
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
3
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
4
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (under)
|
31-0 PSU
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
+5 (DNC)
|
38.5 (Under)
|
7-24 (L)
|
2
|
UTEP
|
-1 (COV)
|
39.5 (Under)
|
38-7 (W)
|
3
|
Duke
|
+17 (DNC)
|
48.0 (Over)
|
14-38 (L)
|
4
|
Minnesota
|
+11.5 (COV)
|
39.5 (Over)
|
37-34 (W)
Weather
Currently, Accuweather has the forecast in Evanston on Saturday as sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 65. No precipitation is expected and the wind could have a small impact on the game with gusts up to 16 mph.
