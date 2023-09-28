News More News
ago football Edit

No.6 Penn State vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

The No.6 Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road this weekend to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field as they look to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Wildcats enter this week with a 2-2 record after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend 37-34, erasing a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 30. 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field (47,130)

TV: BTN (Mark Followill, Jake Butt)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 83/113/SXM App


Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)

- Career Record: 106-51
- Record at Penn State: 81-36
- Record against Northwestern: 2-
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Northwestern Wildcats - David Braun (1st year at Northwestern; 1st overall)

- Career Record: 2-2
- Record at Northwestern: 2-2
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades:

Series History: Penn State leads 15-5

LAST 10 MATCHUPS
DATE LOCATION PENN STATE NORTHWESTERN

10/1/2022

State College, PA

17

7

10/7/2017

Evanston, IL

31

7

11/7/2015

Evanston, IL

21

23

9/27/2014

State College, PA

6

29

10/6/2012

State College, PA

39

28

10/22/2011

Evanston, IL

34

24

11/6/2010

State College, PA

35

21

10/31/2009

Evanston, IL

34

13

11/6/2010

State College, PA

35

21

10/31/2009

Evanston, IL

34

13

Latest betting lines/trends

As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 27-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats, with the over/under for the game set at 46. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark.

- Penn State is 5-0 ATS in their last five games

- Penn State has gone 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Northwestern

- The total has gone over in four of Northwestern's last five games

Betting Results- Penn State
Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

1

vs West Virginia

-21 (COV)

48 (over)

38-15 PSU

2

vs Delaware

-44 (COV)

55.5 (over)

63-7 PSU

3

at Illinois

-14 (COV)

47.5 (under)

30-13 PSU

4

vs Iowa

-14 (COV)

38 (under)

31-0 PSU
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"
Betting Results - Northwestern
Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

1

Rutgers

+5 (DNC)

38.5 (Under)

7-24 (L)

2

UTEP

-1 (COV)

39.5 (Under)

38-7 (W)

3

Duke

+17 (DNC)

48.0 (Over)

14-38 (L)

4

Minnesota

+11.5 (COV)

39.5 (Over)

37-34 (W)
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"

Weather

Currently, Accuweather has the forecast in Evanston on Saturday as sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 65. No precipitation is expected and the wind could have a small impact on the game with gusts up to 16 mph.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}