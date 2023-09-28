The No.6 Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road this weekend to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field as they look to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Wildcats enter this week with a 2-2 record after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend 37-34, erasing a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 30. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field (47,130) TV: BTN (Mark Followill, Jake Butt) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 83/113/SXM App



Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 106-51

- Record at Penn State: 81-36

- Record against Northwestern: 2-

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Northwestern Wildcats - David Braun (1st year at Northwestern; 1st overall) - Career Record: 2-2

- Record at Northwestern: 2-2

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades:

Series History: Penn State leads 15-5

LAST 10 MATCHUPS DATE LOCATION PENN STATE NORTHWESTERN 10/1/2022 State College, PA 17 7 10/7/2017 Evanston, IL 31 7 11/7/2015 Evanston, IL 21 23 9/27/2014 State College, PA 6 29 10/6/2012 State College, PA 39 28 10/22/2011 Evanston, IL 34 24 11/6/2010 State College, PA 35 21 10/31/2009 Evanston, IL 34 13 11/6/2010 State College, PA 35 21 10/31/2009 Evanston, IL 34 13

Latest betting lines/trends

As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 27-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats, with the over/under for the game set at 46. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark. - Penn State is 5-0 ATS in their last five games - Penn State has gone 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Northwestern - The total has gone over in four of Northwestern's last five games

Betting Results- Penn State Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 vs West Virginia -21 (COV) 48 (over) 38-15 PSU 2 vs Delaware -44 (COV) 55.5 (over) 63-7 PSU 3 at Illinois -14 (COV) 47.5 (under) 30-13 PSU 4 vs Iowa -14 (COV) 38 (under) 31-0 PSU

Betting Results - Northwestern Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 Rutgers +5 (DNC) 38.5 (Under) 7-24 (L) 2 UTEP -1 (COV) 39.5 (Under) 38-7 (W) 3 Duke +17 (DNC) 48.0 (Over) 14-38 (L) 4 Minnesota +11.5 (COV) 39.5 (Over) 37-34 (W)

Weather