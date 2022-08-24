News More News
No. 80 overall prospect Carey Booth commits to Penn State Hoops

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State basketball has now landed their third verbal commitment in the class of 2023, as Brewster Academy (NH) center Carey Booth announced his decision Wednesday evening.

Now some of you may know the name, as Booth is the son of former Penn State standout and current Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth who played for the program from 1995-99.

Booth made an official visit to Penn State earlier this summer at the end of May while also making a visit to Marquette, which did not make his finalists. In the end, the 2023 big man chose Penn State over the likes of Ohio State, Stanford, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

With Booth now committed, the Nittany Lions now have three verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as he joins guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes.

{{ article.author_name }}