In front of nealry 110,000 fans at a ruccous Beaver Stadium on Saturday night, No. 9 Penn State totaled 239 rushing yards and nearly 400 total yards of offense in a 21-7 win over the Illinois Fighiting Illini, improving to 4-0 on the season. Drew Allar was efficient completing 15-of-21 pasing attempts for 135 yards while Kaytron Allen was the porgram's leading rusher with 102 rushing yards. On the opposite of the ball, the Nittany Lions defense kept Illinois to just 219 total yards in the game and didn't allow the Illini to have any success on the ground, allowing just 1.1 yards per carry.

Coming out of the gates, Illinois was not intimidated by the unofficial White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. Marching down the field going 75 yards on 11 plays to take an early 7-0 lead over the Nittany Lions. It was the second time in three games that the Nittany Lions had allowed a touchdown on their first defensive drive. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and the Nittany Lions offense wouldn't wait too long to respond, however, immediately answering the score with a eight yard, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7. The drive was finished with a highlight reel worthy touchdown by tight end Tyler Warren who took the direct snap and leaped into the endzone from around the three-yard line. Following the trading of opening drive touchdowns, it would be a scoreless second half, though both offenses would have their opportunities.

The Nittany Lions third drive of the game would be extensive, going 69 yards on 13 plays and were able to get the ball to the edge of the redzone, down to the Illini's 23-yard line. They would opt to try and take the points, attempting a 40-yard field goal with Sander Sahaydak.

Unfortunately for the veteran, he would miss the 40-yard attempt, one of two misses he had on the day, he would later be benched for walk-on Ryan Barker.

Illinois, given a golden opportunity to take a lead, would appear to be well on their way to doing so, working their way deep into Nittany Lions territory all the way to the goaline, before disaster struck the Illini offense. A bad snap, poor RPO decision, intentional grounding call, and false start later, turned what should've been a likely touchdown drive for the Illini into a 45-yard field goal attempt. The attempt like Penn State's own just minutes before was no-good.

Penn State would have under a minute in the half to try and make something happen but would be unsuccessful, sending the game into halftime tied at 7-7.

The first drive of the second half for Penn State was very similar to their first of the game. 12 plays, 74 yards, and a touchdown, this time Nicholas Singleton scoring from four yards out to give Penn State a 14-7 lead, one they would not relinquish for the rest of the night. After a shaky first half defensively, Tom Allen's unit would put the clamps down on the Illini offense in the second half, not allowing them to cross midfield. The Illini were kept to drives of -8, 5, 25, and 17 in the second half, with both of their final drives resulting in turnovers. The Nittany Lions kept Illinois to just 59 total yards in the half including -19 rushing yards thanks to five sacks which brought their total for the evening to seven, nearly doubling their sack total entering the game. Offensively, the Nittany Lions offense would continue to be a mixed bag after their second touchdown. They would enter Illinois territory on each of their next two drives but would turn the ball over on downs on the Illini 15 and miss a second 40-yarder field goal attempt. Despite the win, itt was a night of missed opportunities and leaving points on the board for the Nittany Lions. Of their nine total drives, seven entered Illinois territory, but scored just 21 points. Following an A.J. Harris interception that almost resulted in a pick-six, a Zion Tracy block in the back bringing it back, the Nittany Lions would officially put the game out of reach with an eight yard, 41-play drive that culminated in a Kaytron Allen 5-yard touchdown run, extending Penn State's lead to the ultimate final score, 21-7

