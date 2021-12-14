No Names All Game Pod: Signing Day Preview w/Eric Lammers of Rivals
- Manny Diaz hired as Defensive Coordinator (0:19 - 9:30)
- Sean Clifford returning for final year & random twitter questions (9:40 - 19:45)
- Signing day preview with Eric Lammers, Recruiting Analyst for Penn State Rivals (20:02 - end)
You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.
