 NittanyNation - No Names All Game Pod: Signing Day Preview w/Eric Lammers of Rivals
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 09:04:26 -0600') }} football Edit

No Names All Game Pod: Signing Day Preview w/Eric Lammers of Rivals

No Names All Game Podcast
PennState.Rivals.com

- Manny Diaz hired as Defensive Coordinator (0:19 - 9:30)

- Sean Clifford returning for final year & random twitter questions (9:40 - 19:45)

- Signing day preview with Eric Lammers, Recruiting Analyst for Penn State Rivals (20:02 - end)

--------------------------------------------------------------

