Johnson is former four-star recruit who played his high school ball down in Arizona at Hillcrest Prep Academy, but originally hails from Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He is also the younger brother of current Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson .

Penn State Basketball is set to host another Pennsylvania native via the transfer portal as former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson has scheduled a visit to check out State College next week according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Johnson was one of the highest ranked prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle as he finished up ranked No. 64 overall as well as the No. 15 overall small forward recruit.

Despite the high ranking, things don't always work all the time for these high level recruits as Johnson struggled a bit this past season for North Carolina averaging just 4.1ppg and 2.7rpg on just 38.7% from the field.

Now Johnson is looking for a fresh start and a new home as he entered the portal back in late March and has already taken a visit to Butler as the Bulldogs appear to be the main competition here.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson and other Penn State basketball updates right here on Happy Valley Insider!