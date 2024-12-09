Not Going Anywhere: Andy Kotelnicki sticking with Penn State

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelinicki will not be the next head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. On Monday evening, the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator announced on X that he will be sticking around Happy Valley despite interest from West Virginia to be the leader of the Mountaineers' program. Kotelnicki was one of several candidates for the Big 12 head coaching job, joining the likes of former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and former Mountaineer Anthony Becht.

"Beyond lucky to be a part of the Penn State Football Family," Kotelnicki said in a tweet. "Still a lot to accomplish this season and I am looking forward to what 2025 has in store for our program! #WeAre" Notably, Happy Valley Insider posted on our forums earlier on Saturday that there was significant momentum in favor of the Nittany Lions when it came to retaining Kotelnicki.