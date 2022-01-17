Notable updates from Penn State Football's latest roster update
Some of the early enrollees from the class of 2022 are now officiailly on campus and that means that it was only a matter of time before Penn State Football released an updated roster.
Today was that day as the Nittany Lions latest roster was updated on GoPSUSports.com and after initial review there were some notable names missing from the roster.
MISSING NAMES.....
-- WR Daniel George
-- WR Cam Sullivan-Brown
-- OL Mike Miranda
-- OL Anthony Whigan
-- DT Fred Hansard
-- CB AJ Lytton
-- S Drew Hartlaub
Stay tuned for more on the roster and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board