Notable updates from Penn State Football's latest roster update

Some of the early enrollees from the class of 2022 are now officiailly on campus and that means that it was only a matter of time before Penn State Football released an updated roster.

Today was that day as the Nittany Lions latest roster was updated on GoPSUSports.com and after initial review there were some notable names missing from the roster.

MISSING NAMES.....

-- WR Daniel George

-- WR Cam Sullivan-Brown

-- OL Mike Miranda

-- OL Anthony Whigan

-- DT Fred Hansard

-- CB AJ Lytton

-- S Drew Hartlaub

