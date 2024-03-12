The weather could not have been much better for Penn State’s first practice of the spring on Tuesday evening. It was a sunny evening at Holuba Hall, and the atmosphere was certainly buzzing as the media got to spend about 15 minutes watching the Nittany Lions for the first time in 2024. Though that atmosphere could've also been the Zach Bryan fans filling into State College for his concert at the Bryce Jordan-Center on Wednesday night.

It will be one of 15 spring practices that the Nittany Lions have this spring with their final of the 15 practices coming in the annual Blue-White Spring game on April 13 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is coming off a 2023 season in which they went 10-3 are beginning their journey for a 2024 season in which the program will look to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time, albeit an expanded 12-team playoff.

Since the last time we saw the Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, quite a bit has changed about the Blue and White and there are plenty of new faces as well.